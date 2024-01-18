HSBC Securities slashes price target on Kroger Co. [KR] – find out why.

Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] jumped around 0.12 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $46.53 at the close of the session, up 0.26%. The company report on January 15, 2024 at 1:48 PM that Kroger, Albertsons and C&S Statement on Merger Timeline to Close.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI), and C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC today issued the following joint statement:.

“We remain in active and ongoing dialogue with the Federal Trade Commission and individual state Attorneys General regarding our proposed merger and divestiture plan.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.63M shares, KR reached a trading volume of 4410198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kroger Co. [KR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $50.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kroger Co. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 14.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.33.

How has KR stock performed recently?

Kroger Co. [KR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.63. With this latest performance, KR shares gained by 6.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.79 for Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.79, while it was recorded at 46.19 for the last single week of trading, and 46.38 for the last 200 days.

Kroger Co. [KR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Kroger Co. [KR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kroger Co. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Kroger Co. [KR]

The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.