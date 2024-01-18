HSBC Securities lifts MGM Resorts International [MGM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -1.51 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $41.63. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 9:30 AM that Luke Combs Headlines BetMGM Big Game Bash at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Saturday, February 10.

Tickets on Sale Friday, January 12 Exclusively on BetMGM App.

BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, will expand its array of festivities for the Big Game weekend with the BetMGM Big Game Bash concert, headlined by Luke Combs. The concert will be hosted at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Saturday, February 10.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5172742 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MGM Resorts International stands at 2.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.46%.

The market cap for MGM stock reached $14.22 billion, with 379.09 million shares outstanding and 274.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.66M shares, MGM reached a trading volume of 5172742 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MGM Resorts International [MGM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $54.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 1.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 9.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.73.

How has MGM stock performed recently?

MGM Resorts International [MGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.68. With this latest performance, MGM shares dropped by -6.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.31 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.81, while it was recorded at 42.63 for the last single week of trading, and 42.16 for the last 200 days.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.73 and a Current Ratio set at 1.78.

Insider trade positions for MGM Resorts International [MGM]

