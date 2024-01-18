Goldman slashes price target on ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX] – find out why.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [NYSE: ASX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.03% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.48%. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 2:00 AM that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Monthly Net Revenues*.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX, TAIEX: 3711, “ASEH” or the “Company”), announces its revised unaudited consolidated net revenues for December, 4th quarter and full year of 2023.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, ASX stock rose by 22.41%. The one-year ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.16. The average equity rating for ASX stock is currently 1.85, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.59 billion, with 2.15 billion shares outstanding and 2.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, ASX stock reached a trading volume of 5644632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASX shares is $9.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASX stock is a recommendation set at 1.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASX in the course of the last twelve months was 9.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.89.

ASX Stock Performance Analysis:

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.48. With this latest performance, ASX shares dropped by -5.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.26 for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.70, while it was recorded at 8.73 for the last single week of trading, and 7.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

ASX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR go to -2.80%.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ASX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ASX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ASX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.