Goldman lifts Nextracker Inc [NXT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nextracker Inc [NASDAQ: NXT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.70% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.36%. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Nextracker to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results on January 31, 2024.

Nextracker (Nasdaq: NXT) will announce its third quarter fiscal 2024 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Q3 FY2024 Earnings CallJanuary 31, 20241:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ETLive webcast available on investors.nextracker.com.

The one-year Nextracker Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.04. The average equity rating for NXT stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.72 billion, with 136.53 million shares outstanding and 105.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, NXT stock reached a trading volume of 3839609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nextracker Inc [NXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXT shares is $53.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXT stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Nextracker Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nextracker Inc is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXT in the course of the last twelve months was 18.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.35.

NXT Stock Performance Analysis:

Nextracker Inc [NXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.36. With this latest performance, NXT shares dropped by -10.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.21% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.99 for Nextracker Inc [NXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.71, while it was recorded at 41.71 for the last single week of trading, and 38.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nextracker Inc Fundamentals:

Nextracker Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.73.

NXT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nextracker Inc go to 37.30%.

Nextracker Inc [NXT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NXT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NXT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NXT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.