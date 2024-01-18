Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU] moved down -0.60: Why It’s Important

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [NYSE: GOTU] loss -0.60% on the last trading session, reaching $3.33 price per share at the time. The company report on November 22, 2023 at 4:04 AM that Gaotu Techedu Announces Third Quarter of 2023 Unaudited Financial Results and the Upsizing of Share Repurchase Program.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) (“Gaotu” or the “Company”), a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.77M shares, GOTU reached a trading volume of 4518557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOTU shares is $3.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22.

Trading performance analysis for GOTU stock

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.51. With this latest performance, GOTU shares dropped by -30.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.08 for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.10, while it was recorded at 3.47 for the last single week of trading, and 3.06 for the last 200 days.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.36 and a Current Ratio set at 2.38.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR go to 16.03%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU]

The top three institutional holders of GOTU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GOTU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GOTU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.