For WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA], Analyst sees a rise to $3.50. What next?

WiSA Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: WISA] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -0.91 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.11. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 6:30 AM that WiSA E Gains Traction in the Set-Top Box Market with 3 Different Implementations at CES.

Set-top Box Segment Expected to Produce Revenue in 2024.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading innovator in wireless audio technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, is poised to enter the set-top box market with multiple implementations of its WiSA E software expected in the market in 2024. Traditional set-top boxes as well as streaming media devices are typically hesitant to add multichannel audio functionality due to the additional cost of the required hardware to support the feature. WiSA E’s software transmitter allows manufacturers to load wireless multichannel audio functionality on the production line or on demand as a field upgrade to existing platforms at a nominal cost. The end consumer has the option to activate the software at any time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7663086 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of WiSA Technologies Inc stands at 8.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.99%.

The market cap for WISA stock reached $1.93 million, with 17.74 million shares outstanding and 17.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.97M shares, WISA reached a trading volume of 7663086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISA shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for WiSA Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WiSA Technologies Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has WISA stock performed recently?

WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11. With this latest performance, WISA shares dropped by -20.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.56 for WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1304, while it was recorded at 0.1102 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8014 for the last 200 days.

WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

WiSA Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.36 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA]

The top three institutional holders of WISA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WISA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WISA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.