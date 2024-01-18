For PepsiCo Inc [PEP], Analyst sees a drop to $176. What next?

PepsiCo Inc [NASDAQ: PEP] surged by $0.27 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $166.44. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Doritos® Shines Super Bowl Spotlight on Dinamita® as the Brand Launches Exciting Flavors and New Sticks Ahead of the Big Game.

After 23 years of Super Bowl appearances, Doritos® is handing over its platform to spotlight the brand’s latest innovation: Dinamita®. Doritos Dinamita will launch into the new year by exploding onto snack shelves with new spice-packed flavors and an unexpected new shape – and a fiery in-game commercial for Super Bowl LVIII.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

“Doritos has a long history of delivering fan-favorite Super Bowl commercials, but new pack-a-punch flavors, unique shapes and some spicy stars will make Dinamita’s Super Bowl commercial a campaign that will get snackers across the country buzzing like never before,” said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at PepsiCo Foods North America. “This relaunch of Doritos Dinamita proves that spicy is about more than just heat, and both Dinamita varieties give snackers looking for that extra crunch a new favorite Doritos form.”.

PepsiCo Inc stock has also loss -0.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PEP stock has inclined by 3.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.76% and lost -2.00% year-on date.

The market cap for PEP stock reached $228.83 billion, with 1.38 billion shares outstanding and 1.37 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.25M shares, PEP reached a trading volume of 4392034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PepsiCo Inc [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $186.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 32.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

PEP stock trade performance evaluation

PepsiCo Inc [PEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.44. With this latest performance, PEP shares dropped by -1.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.06 for PepsiCo Inc [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.09, while it was recorded at 166.59 for the last single week of trading, and 177.49 for the last 200 days.

PepsiCo Inc [PEP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

PepsiCo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.88.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PepsiCo Inc [PEP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc go to 8.64%.

PepsiCo Inc [PEP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PEP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PEP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.