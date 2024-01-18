For Mattel, Inc. [MAT], Analyst sees a drop to $19. What next?

Mattel, Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.63% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.86%. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Mattel Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call Date.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time. Following this, Mattel will host a webcast conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The webcast and accompanying slides will be available under the Events and Presentations section of Mattel’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.mattel.com. To listen to the webcast, log on to the website at least 10 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 12 months following the event.

Over the last 12 months, MAT stock dropped by -14.07%. The one-year Mattel, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.04. The average equity rating for MAT stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.15 billion, with 354.40 million shares outstanding and 350.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, MAT stock reached a trading volume of 4843001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mattel, Inc. [MAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $22.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Mattel, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-18-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel, Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 13.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.73.

MAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Mattel, Inc. [MAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.86. With this latest performance, MAT shares dropped by -8.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.27 for Mattel, Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.79, while it was recorded at 18.06 for the last single week of trading, and 19.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mattel, Inc. Fundamentals:

Mattel, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.73 and a Current Ratio set at 2.33.

MAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel, Inc. go to 9.50%.

Mattel, Inc. [MAT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.