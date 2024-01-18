EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] is -11.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

EZGO Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: EZGO] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.10. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 8:30 AM that EZGO Completes Delivery of Premium E-bicycles Transactions Valued RMB12 Million.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: EZGO) (“EZGO” or the “Company”), a leading short-distance transportation solutions provider in China, today announced the delivery of an aggregate of 4,000 e-bicycles to Youon Technology Co., Ltd. (SHA: 603776) (“Youon”), a Chinese company principally engaged in the provision of public city bicycle transportation services, from July 25, 2022 to date, for a transaction value at approximately RMB12 million (approximately US$1.6 million).

The collaboration is poised to reach an accumulative transaction volume of 6,000 e-bicycles in total, with an additional consignment of 4,000 e-bicycles anticipated for dispatch in November and December 2023. The transactions are a testament to EZGO’s presence in the market as a proficient provider with reliable production capabilities. It also highlights EZGO’s commitment to robust supply chain management to fulfill customer needs swiftly.

EZGO Technologies Ltd stock has also gained 1.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EZGO stock has declined by -21.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -95.35% and lost -11.48% year-on date.

The market cap for EZGO stock reached $7.74 million, with 76.07 million shares outstanding and 68.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, EZGO reached a trading volume of 7199018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EZGO Technologies Ltd is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for EZGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.80. With this latest performance, EZGO shares dropped by -1.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EZGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.71 for EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1025, while it was recorded at 0.0950 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0326 for the last 200 days.

EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

EZGO Technologies Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.31 and a Current Ratio set at 2.68.

EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO]: Institutional Ownership

