Evolus Inc [EOLS] Is Currently 19.65 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Evolus Inc [NASDAQ: EOLS] surged by $2.05 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $12.48. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 5:28 PM that Evolus Announces Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Net Revenue, Achieving Record Results and Exceeding Expectations; Issues 2024 Guidance.

Preliminary Unaudited Net Revenue of Approximately $61 Million for the Fourth Quarter 2023, Representing 40% Growth Over the Prior Year Quarter and a 22% Increase Over the Prior Sequential Quarter.

Preliminary Unaudited Net Revenue of Approximately $202 Million for the Full-Year 2023, Representing 36% Growth Over the Prior Year.

Evolus Inc stock has also gained 18.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EOLS stock has inclined by 50.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 68.88% and gained 18.52% year-on date.

The market cap for EOLS stock reached $713.23 million, with 56.26 million shares outstanding and 44.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 690.28K shares, EOLS reached a trading volume of 4061249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Evolus Inc [EOLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOLS shares is $20.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Evolus Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evolus Inc is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.86.

EOLS stock trade performance evaluation

Evolus Inc [EOLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.41. With this latest performance, EOLS shares gained by 25.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.52 for Evolus Inc [EOLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.68, while it was recorded at 10.96 for the last single week of trading, and 8.94 for the last 200 days.

Evolus Inc [EOLS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Evolus Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.53 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Evolus Inc [EOLS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evolus Inc go to 16.50%.

Evolus Inc [EOLS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EOLS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EOLS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EOLS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.