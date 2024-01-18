Enovix Corporation [ENVX] Revenue clocked in at $1.36 million, down -20.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ: ENVX] price plunged by -4.49 percent to reach at -$0.47. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Enovix and Group14 Announce Collaboration to Develop Best-in-Class Silicon Batteries.

“The lithium-ion battery has not significantly improved in nearly three decades and we’re excited about the possibilities of collaborating with Group14 on the development of a battery that marries breakthrough technology from both companies to usher in a much-needed leap forward in the industry,” said Dr. Raj Talluri, President and CEO of Enovix. “We’ve tested Group14’s material and are impressed with the results so far. It has performed well within our architecture.”.

The one-year ENVX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.12. The average equity rating for ENVX stock is currently 1.15, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Enovix Corporation [ENVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENVX shares is $28.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Enovix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enovix Corporation is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1233.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21.

ENVX Stock Performance Analysis:

Enovix Corporation [ENVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.90. With this latest performance, ENVX shares dropped by -28.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.10 for Enovix Corporation [ENVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.87, while it was recorded at 10.87 for the last single week of trading, and 13.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enovix Corporation Fundamentals:

Enovix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.51 and a Current Ratio set at 8.52.

Enovix Corporation [ENVX] Institutonal Ownership Details

