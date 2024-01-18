Enbridge Inc [ENB] Is Currently -1.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Enbridge Inc [NYSE: ENB] loss -1.50% on the last trading session, reaching $36.09 price per share at the time. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 2:00 PM that Actively Pioneering British Columbia’s Low-Carbon Future.

Enbridge:

A focus on R&D: Enbridge announces hydrogen blending study with provincial government, carbon capture and storage assessment with Geoscience BC.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.51M shares, ENB reached a trading volume of 6390224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enbridge Inc [ENB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENB shares is $39.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENB stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Enbridge Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enbridge Inc is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENB in the course of the last twelve months was 10.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.57.

Trading performance analysis for ENB stock

Enbridge Inc [ENB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.66. With this latest performance, ENB shares gained by 1.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.45 for Enbridge Inc [ENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.09, while it was recorded at 36.62 for the last single week of trading, and 35.82 for the last 200 days.

Enbridge Inc [ENB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Enbridge Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 0.67.

Enbridge Inc [ENB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enbridge Inc go to 0.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Enbridge Inc [ENB]

The top three institutional holders of ENB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ENB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ENB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.