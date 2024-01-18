Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN] moved down -2.18: Why It’s Important

Elanco Animal Health Inc [NYSE: ELAN] loss -2.18% on the last trading session, reaching $14.80 price per share at the time. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Elanco Launches Multi-Year Mission to Save 1 Million Puppies from Canine Parvovirus.

Calling all Veterinarians and Pet Lovers – Take the “Defend Puppies. Defeat Parvo.” Pledge Today to Save Puppies from Deadly Canine Parvovirus .

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) today launched the first-of-its-kind, multi-year campaign to save 1 million puppies from unnecessary death from the highly contagious canine parvovirus (parvo). The Defend Puppies. Defeat Parvo. mission seeks to conquer a virus that, without timely and aggressive care, has a mortality rate as high as 91%1. An estimated 900 dogs are diagnosed with parvo daily2 in the U.S. – mostly unvaccinated puppies. Yet Elanco research revealed only 44% of dog owners know what parvo is, with 20% having no knowledge of the disease.3 With dog owners being the first line of defense in protecting their puppies, there is need for more wide-spread education.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.49M shares, ELAN reached a trading volume of 6282478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELAN shares is $15.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Elanco Animal Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elanco Animal Health Inc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

Trading performance analysis for ELAN stock

Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.96. With this latest performance, ELAN shares gained by 7.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.52 for Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.07, while it was recorded at 15.24 for the last single week of trading, and 10.98 for the last 200 days.

Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Elanco Animal Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.48 and a Current Ratio set at 2.82.

Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elanco Animal Health Inc go to -6.55%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN]

The top three institutional holders of ELAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ELAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ELAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.