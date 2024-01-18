EchoStar Corp [SATS] gain 5.61% so far this year. What now?

EchoStar Corp [NASDAQ: SATS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.29% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 38.23%. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM that Pre-Order the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Now with Infinite Access for Galaxy from Boost Infinite.

Sign up for Infinite Access for Galaxy and pre-order the all-new S24+ with double the storage – on us!.

Starting today, customers can sign up for Infinite Access for Galaxy— Boost Infinite’s latest monthly subscription that offers customers the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S24+ on us,i and the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphone every year while enjoying unlimited talk, text and dataii and access to the Boost Wireless Networkiii – all for an introductory price of $60/mo.iv This offer is available for qualified new and existing members, and no trade-ins or line requirements are needed to get started.

Over the last 12 months, SATS stock dropped by -3.15%. The one-year EchoStar Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.76. The average equity rating for SATS stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.75 billion, with 271.41 million shares outstanding and 120.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, SATS stock reached a trading volume of 4076300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EchoStar Corp [SATS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SATS shares is $21.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SATS stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for EchoStar Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-18-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EchoStar Corp is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SATS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for SATS in the course of the last twelve months was 23.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.81.

SATS Stock Performance Analysis:

EchoStar Corp [SATS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.23. With this latest performance, SATS shares gained by 27.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SATS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.79 for EchoStar Corp [SATS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.68, while it was recorded at 16.75 for the last single week of trading, and 16.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EchoStar Corp Fundamentals:

EchoStar Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.81 and a Current Ratio set at 6.23.

SATS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SATS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EchoStar Corp go to 5.00%.

EchoStar Corp [SATS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SATS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SATS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SATS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.