Crown Castle Inc [CCI] Is Currently -2.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Crown Castle Inc [NYSE: CCI] price plunged by -2.10 percent to reach at -$2.33. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Crown Castle Appoints Bradley Singer to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Singer previously served as Chief Operating Officer and an Investment Partner at ValueAct Capital, Chief Financial Officer of Discovery Communications and CFO and Treasurer of American Tower Corporation. He currently serves on the boards of directors of Sweetgreen, Inc. and Redfin Corp.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The one-year CCI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.86. The average equity rating for CCI stock is currently 2.55, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Crown Castle Inc [CCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCI shares is $115.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Crown Castle Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Castle Inc is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCI in the course of the last twelve months was 28.66.

CCI Stock Performance Analysis:

Crown Castle Inc [CCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.62. With this latest performance, CCI shares dropped by -5.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.75 for Crown Castle Inc [CCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.21, while it was recorded at 111.63 for the last single week of trading, and 108.69 for the last 200 days.

CCI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Castle Inc go to -9.67%.

Crown Castle Inc [CCI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.