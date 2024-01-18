Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL] Is Currently 0.66 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Colgate-Palmolive Co. [NYSE: CL] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 0.66 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $80.96. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 9:30 AM that Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts 2023 Fourth Quarter & Full Year Earnings Conference Call January 26, 2024 – 8:30 a.m. ET.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) will provide a live webcast of its 2023 fourth quarter and full year earnings conference call on Friday, January 26, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Chairman, President and CEO, Noel Wallace, Chief Financial Officer, Stan Sutula, and Chief Investor Relations Officer and SVP, M&A, John Faucher. At approximately 7:00 a.m. ET, the Company will post its prepared materials (in PDF format) regarding its 2023 fourth quarter and full year results to the Investor Center section of its website at https://investor.colgatepalmolive.com/events-and-presentations.

Investors may access the live audio webcast on Colgate’s website at www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the Investor Center section of Colgate’s website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5356733 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Colgate-Palmolive Co. stands at 1.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.21%.

The market cap for CL stock reached $66.66 billion, with 830.21 million shares outstanding and 822.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.68M shares, CL reached a trading volume of 5356733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $85.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Co. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 26.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

How has CL stock performed recently?

Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.17. With this latest performance, CL shares gained by 6.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.77 for Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.96, while it was recorded at 80.68 for the last single week of trading, and 76.04 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Colgate-Palmolive Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

Earnings analysis for Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Co. go to 7.91%.

Insider trade positions for Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]

The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.