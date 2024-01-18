CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY] moved up 5.77: Why It’s Important

CN Energy Group Inc [NASDAQ: CNEY] closed the trading session at $0.05. The company report on January 5, 2024 at 5:00 PM that CN Energy Group. Inc. Announces Nasdaq Delisting Notification and Intends to Appeal.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) (the “Company”), a high-tech enterprise specializing in cogeneration of high-quality wood-activated carbon and clean energy, today announced that it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on December 29, 2023. This letter stated that, because the Company’s securities had a closing bid price of $0.10 or less for ten consecutive trading days as of the letter date, unless the Company timely requested a hearing before a Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) to appeal Nasdaq’s delisting determination, trading of the Company’s securities will be suspended at the opening of business on January 9, 2024, and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to remove the Company’s securities from listing and registration on Nasdaq, according to Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(iii).

As previously disclosed, the Company received a deficiency letter from the Staff on January 13, 2023, indicating non-compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Bid Price Rule”) for continued listing on Nasdaq. On July 13, 2023, Nasdaq granted the Company an additional 180-day period, ending on January 8, 2024, to regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.79 percent and weekly performance of 5.97 percent. The stock has been moved at -69.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -45.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -47.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, CNEY reached to a volume of 6651519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNEY shares is $1.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNEY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CN Energy Group Inc is set at 0.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 114.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CNEY stock trade performance evaluation

CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.97. With this latest performance, CNEY shares dropped by -45.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.88 for CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0827, while it was recorded at 0.0530 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1512 for the last 200 days.

CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

CN Energy Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 3.24.

CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CNEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%.