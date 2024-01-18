Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc [BFRG] is -2.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: BFRG] surged by $0.55 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $3.19. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 7:00 AM that BullFrog AI’s Collaboration with Lieber Institute for Brain Development Yields Potentially Groundbreaking Biological Stratification of Brain Expression Data.

“This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in psychiatric research,” said Vin Singh, CEO of BullFrog AI. “By employing our bfLEAP™ platform on LIBD’s unrivaled brain data, we’ve gained invaluable ground into unraveling the biological underpinnings of psychiatric disorders. These preliminary findings have the potential to not only deepen our understanding but also pave the way for developing more targeted and effective treatments that set the stage for us to seek out revenue-generating strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical companies.”.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc stock has also gained 13.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BFRG stock has inclined by 2.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.71% and lost -2.15% year-on date.

The market cap for BFRG stock reached $19.43 million, with 6.09 million shares outstanding and 1.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 50.37K shares, BFRG reached a trading volume of 61939963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for BFRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 277.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc [BFRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.93. With this latest performance, BFRG shares gained by 20.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.71% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.06 for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc [BFRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.83, while it was recorded at 2.74 for the last single week of trading, and 3.72 for the last 200 days.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.43 and a Current Ratio set at 9.43.

