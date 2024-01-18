Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] is -1.63% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Astrazeneca plc ADR [NASDAQ: AZN] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -1.52 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $66.25. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 7:05 AM that Compugen to Receive $10 Million Milestone Payment Following Dosing of First Patient in AstraZeneca Phase 3 Rilvegostomig Trial in Biliary Tract Cancer.

Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN) (TASE: CGEN) a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational target discovery, today announced that Compugen is entitled to receive a $10 million milestone payment from AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN), after the first patient was dosed in AstraZeneca’s ARTEMIDE-Bil01 trial with rilvegostomig. Rilvegostomig is a PD-1/TIGIT bispecific antibody where the TIGIT component is derived from Compugen’s clinical-stage anti-TIGIT antibody, COM902. The ARTEMIDE-Bil01 trial is expected to recruit about 750 subjects in more than 20 countries with biliary tract cancer who will be randomized to receive rilvegostomig or placebo with investigator choice chemotherapy as adjuvant treatment after resection with curative intent.

“I am delighted to see the advancement of the rilvegostomig Phase 3 trial by AstraZeneca, a global leader in oncology, which has dosed the first patient triggering a $10 million milestone payment to Compugen,” said Anat Cohen-Dayag, Ph.D., President, and Chief Executive Officer of Compugen. “Our license agreement with AstraZeneca is part of our strategy to broaden commercialization opportunities for our pipeline and specifically capitalize on the potentially emerging promise of bispecific therapies while maintaining our focus on the development of COM902 as part of the combination with COM701, our potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8283003 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Astrazeneca plc ADR stands at 1.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.18%.

The market cap for AZN stock reached $205.40 billion, with 3.10 billion shares outstanding and 3.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.82M shares, AZN reached a trading volume of 8283003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $82.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Astrazeneca plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astrazeneca plc ADR is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 21.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.86. With this latest performance, AZN shares dropped by -0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.16 for Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.49, while it was recorded at 68.34 for the last single week of trading, and 68.91 for the last 200 days.

Astrazeneca plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Astrazeneca plc ADR go to 13.10%.

The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AZN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AZN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.