AbCellera Biologics Inc [ABCL] is -7.71% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AbCellera Biologics Inc [NASDAQ: ABCL] price surged by 5.40 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM that AbCellera to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 10, 2024.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that executives from the Company will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 2:15 p.m. Pacific Time (5:15 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed through a link that will be posted on AbCellera’s Investor Relations website. A replay will be available through the same link following the presentation.

The one-year ABCL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.74. The average equity rating for ABCL stock is currently 1.22, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AbCellera Biologics Inc [ABCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABCL shares is $16.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for AbCellera Biologics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbCellera Biologics Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79.

ABCL Stock Performance Analysis:

AbCellera Biologics Inc [ABCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.71. With this latest performance, ABCL shares dropped by -3.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.81 for AbCellera Biologics Inc [ABCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.02, while it was recorded at 5.35 for the last single week of trading, and 5.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AbCellera Biologics Inc Fundamentals:

AbCellera Biologics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.33 and a Current Ratio set at 8.34.

ABCL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbCellera Biologics Inc go to 10.00%.

AbCellera Biologics Inc [ABCL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ABCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ABCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ABCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.