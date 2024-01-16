Zomedica Corp [ZOM] Is Currently 5.67 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Zomedica Corp [AMEX: ZOM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.67% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.20%. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Zomedica Corp. to Host Conference Call on January 17, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET to Provide a Business Update, Preliminary 2023 Revenue and Cash Position, and Discuss the Proposed Reverse Stock Split; Provides Notice of Special Virtual-Only Meeting of Shareholders on February 28, 2024.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced that it will be hosting a conference call on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Management will provide a business update, including preliminary 2023 revenue and cash position, as well as other operational highlights during the call. In addition, the Company will discuss the upcoming Share Consolidation (“reverse stock split”) and other matters related to a Special Virtual-Only Meeting of Shareholders to be held on February 28, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Over the last 12 months, ZOM stock dropped by -29.61%. The one-year Zomedica Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.36. The average equity rating for ZOM stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $161.02 million, with 979.95 million shares outstanding and 934.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, ZOM stock reached a trading volume of 10681592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zomedica Corp [ZOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZOM shares is $0.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZOM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Zomedica Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZOM in the course of the last twelve months was 125.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 16.57.

ZOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Zomedica Corp [ZOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.20. With this latest performance, ZOM shares gained by 4.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.45 for Zomedica Corp [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1794, while it was recorded at 0.1640 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1904 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zomedica Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zomedica Corp [ZOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.81 and a Gross Margin at +50.77. Zomedica Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.88.

Return on Total Capital for ZOM is now -8.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zomedica Corp [ZOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.65. Additionally, ZOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zomedica Corp [ZOM] managed to generate an average of -$200,176 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Zomedica Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.57 and a Current Ratio set at 17.12.

Zomedica Corp [ZOM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ZOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ZOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.