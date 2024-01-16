why Tesla Inc [TSLA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $239.62

Tesla Inc [NASDAQ: TSLA] slipped around -8.33 points on Friday, while shares priced at $218.89 at the close of the session, down -3.67%. The company report on January 2, 2024 at 8:45 AM that Tesla Vehicle Production & Deliveries and Date for Financial Results & Webcast for Fourth Quarter 2023.

In the fourth quarter, we produced approximately 495,000 vehicles and delivered over 484,000 vehicles. In 2023, vehicle deliveries grew 38% YoY to 1.81 million while production grew 35% YoY to 1.85 million. Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve a great 2023.

Tesla Inc stock is now -11.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TSLA Stock saw the intraday high of $225.34 and lowest of $217.1501 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 299.29, which means current price is +0.80% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 117.75M shares, TSLA reached a trading volume of 122591343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tesla Inc [TSLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $239.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Tesla Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc is set at 8.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 188.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.18.

How has TSLA stock performed recently?

Tesla Inc [TSLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.83. With this latest performance, TSLA shares dropped by -7.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.73 for Tesla Inc [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 237.56, while it was recorded at 231.09 for the last single week of trading, and 231.34 for the last 200 days.

Tesla Inc [TSLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tesla Inc [TSLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.98 and a Gross Margin at +25.60. Tesla Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.45.

Return on Total Capital for TSLA is now 30.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tesla Inc [TSLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.86. Additionally, TSLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tesla Inc [TSLA] managed to generate an average of $98,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Tesla Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.69.

Earnings analysis for Tesla Inc [TSLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc go to 1.80%.

Insider trade positions for Tesla Inc [TSLA]

The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TSLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.