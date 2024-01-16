why Nikola Corp [NKLA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.00

Nikola Corp [NASDAQ: NKLA] loss -4.85% or -0.04 points to close at $0.70 with a heavy trading volume of 104920039 shares. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 8:05 AM that SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH: NIKOLA PRODUCES 42, WHOLESALES 35 HYDROGEN FUEL CELL ELECTRIC TRUCKS FOR CUSTOMERS IN U.S. AND CANADA IN 2023.

The elves weren’t the only ones busy during the 2023 holiday season; Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, in 2023 produced 42 and wholesaled 35 Class 8 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

“What an effort by our dedicated and passionate team, to create — and deliver — what we believe is the only U.S. designed and assembled Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell electric truck on the road today,” said Nikola CEO Steve Girsky. “Our pioneering spirit is what made it possible to wholesale these 35 trucks to our dealers for customers in the U.S. and Canada. We thank our employees, customers and partners for this achievement, and look forward to delivering more trucks in 2024.”.

It opened the trading session at $0.7399, the shares rose to $0.7549 and dropped to $0.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NKLA points out that the company has recorded -68.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -34.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 84.55M shares, NKLA reached to a volume of 104920039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Nikola Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corp is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

Nikola Corp [NKLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.33. With this latest performance, NKLA shares dropped by -2.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.54 for Nikola Corp [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9142, while it was recorded at 0.7570 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2127 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nikola Corp [NKLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1427.45 and a Gross Margin at -251.96. Nikola Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1543.02.

Return on Total Capital for NKLA is now -88.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -100.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nikola Corp [NKLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.74. Additionally, NKLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nikola Corp [NKLA] managed to generate an average of -$522,825 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Nikola Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.41 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NKLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NKLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.