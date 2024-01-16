why Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $51.76

Cisco Systems, Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] traded at a low on 01/12/24, posting a -0.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $50.34. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Cisco and New Street Research to Host a Tech Talk on Silicon One and AI.

Cisco and New Street Research will host a webcast with Eyal Dagan, EVP, Common Hardware Group, and Rakesh Chopra, Cisco Fellow, Common Hardware Group, to discuss Next Gen Networking at Scale for AI & ML, with Silicon One. Interested parties can find more information on Cisco’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com/.

No new financial information will be discussed on this conference call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18784406 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cisco Systems, Inc. stands at 1.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.14%.

The market cap for CSCO stock reached $204.56 billion, with 4.07 billion shares outstanding and 4.05 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.35M shares, CSCO reached a trading volume of 18784406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $51.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Melius have made an estimate for Cisco Systems, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems, Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 11.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.24.

How has CSCO stock performed recently?

Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, CSCO shares gained by 2.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.06 for Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.04, while it was recorded at 50.28 for the last single week of trading, and 51.38 for the last 200 days.

Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.25 and a Gross Margin at +62.91. Cisco Systems, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.13.

Return on Total Capital for CSCO is now 29.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.22. Additionally, CSCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO] managed to generate an average of $148,563 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Cisco Systems, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.24 and a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

Earnings analysis for Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems, Inc. go to 6.41%.

Insider trade positions for Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]

The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CSCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.