Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Lumen Technologies Inc [NYSE: LUMN] gained 0.63% on the last trading session, reaching $1.59 price per share at the time. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 9:05 AM that Lumen is first in the industry to achieve a Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 7™ device.

Custom-developed device provides Quantum Fiber customers with next-gen Wi-Fi® experience.

At the start of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, the Wi-Fi Alliance® announced Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has received Wi-Fi 7 certifications for two wireless devices. Lumen is the first company in the industry to achieve a Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 7™ device with its custom-developed solution. Lumen designed its devices for its Quantum Fiber residential and small business customers to deliver faster speeds and better coverage than Wi-Fi 6/6E.

Lumen Technologies Inc represents 1.00 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.60 billion with the latest information. LUMN stock price has been found in the range of $1.58 to $1.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.59M shares, LUMN reached a trading volume of 12103958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $1.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

Trading performance analysis for LUMN stock

Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.47. With this latest performance, LUMN shares gained by 8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.25 for Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4936, while it was recorded at 1.6480 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7784 for the last 200 days.

Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.84 and a Gross Margin at +35.60. Lumen Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.86.

Return on Total Capital for LUMN is now 8.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 210.83. Additionally, LUMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 206.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN] managed to generate an average of -$53,379 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Lumen Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.13.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN]

The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LUMN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LUMN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.