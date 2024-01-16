Wall Street Analyst Initiated Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Robinhood Markets Inc [NASDAQ: HOOD] slipped around -0.69 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.02 at the close of the session, down -5.89%. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results on February 13, 2024.

Robinhood shareholders can submit and upvote questions for management using the Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies ahead of Robinhood’s fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. Shareholders can visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/robinhood-markets-2023-q4 to submit questions. The Q&A platform will be open for question submission starting Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET. Shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until Monday, February 12, 2024, at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET. Management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to Robinhood’s business and financial results on the earnings call. Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

Robinhood Markets Inc stock is now -13.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HOOD Stock saw the intraday high of $11.56 and lowest of $10.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.51, which means current price is +0.27% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.83M shares, HOOD reached a trading volume of 16310914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $12.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.74.

How has HOOD stock performed recently?

Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.32. With this latest performance, HOOD shares dropped by -5.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.17 for Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.54, while it was recorded at 11.90 for the last single week of trading, and 10.19 for the last 200 days.

Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of -68.16 and a Gross Margin at +84.44. Robinhood Markets Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.38.

Return on Total Capital for HOOD is now -8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.83. Additionally, HOOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] managed to generate an average of -$446,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Insider trade positions for Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]

The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HOOD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HOOD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.