Sunpower Corp [SPWR] Is Currently -9.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sunpower Corp [NASDAQ: SPWR] loss -9.22% or -0.33 points to close at $3.25 with a heavy trading volume of 12108945 shares. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 5:00 AM that Bright Horizons: Top Solar Stocks for 2024.

As we step into 2024, solar energy investment emerges as an intriguing prospect amid a global push for cleaner and more sustainable solutions. The solar sector, a pivotal player in transitioning away from traditional fossil fuels, stands at the forefront of discussions. In the United States, meeting 2050 goals necessitates an estimated $1.2 trillion investment in solar energy development.

It opened the trading session at $3.52, the shares rose to $3.695 and dropped to $3.23, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPWR points out that the company has recorded -67.82% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 7.67% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.21M shares, SPWR reached to a volume of 12108945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunpower Corp [SPWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $4.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 3.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Sunpower Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunpower Corp is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

Trading performance analysis for SPWR stock

Sunpower Corp [SPWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.03. With this latest performance, SPWR shares dropped by -26.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.98 for Sunpower Corp [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.45, while it was recorded at 3.70 for the last single week of trading, and 8.10 for the last 200 days.

Sunpower Corp [SPWR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunpower Corp [SPWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.52 and a Gross Margin at +23.14. Sunpower Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.38.

Return on Total Capital for SPWR is now -0.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunpower Corp [SPWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.68. Additionally, SPWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunpower Corp [SPWR] managed to generate an average of $19,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Sunpower Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.47 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sunpower Corp [SPWR]

The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SPWR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SPWR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.