Piper Sandler slashes price target on Micron Technology Inc. [MU] – find out why.

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.20% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.27%. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 9:02 AM that Micron First to Market With LPDDR5X-based LPCAMM2 Memory, Transforming User Experiences for PCs.

Higher performance, better power consumption, smaller form factor LPCAMM2 memory enables faster, lighter, smaller notebooks with longer battery life and modularity for serviceability and upgrades.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today unveiled the industry’s first standard low-power compression attached memory module (LPCAMM2) available in capacities from 16GB to 64GB, which delivers higher performance, energy-efficiency, space savings and modularity for PCs. Sampling now with production in the first half of 2024, LPCAMM2 is the first disruptive new form factor for client PCs since the introduction of small outline dual inline memory modules (SODIMMs) in 1997. Micron’s LPDDR5X DRAM incorporated into the innovative LPCAMM2 form factor will provide up to 61% lower power1 and up to 71% better performance for PCMark® 10 essential workloads such as web browsing and video conferencing,2 along with a 64% space savings over SODIMM offerings.3.

Over the last 12 months, MU stock rose by 41.90%. The one-year Micron Technology Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.97. The average equity rating for MU stock is currently 1.61, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $90.95 billion, with 1.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.48M shares, MU stock reached a trading volume of 10184418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Micron Technology Inc. [MU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $98.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 1.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.20.

MU Stock Performance Analysis:

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.27. With this latest performance, MU shares gained by 5.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.95 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.60, while it was recorded at 83.29 for the last single week of trading, and 69.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Micron Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micron Technology Inc. [MU] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.39 and a Gross Margin at -7.43. Micron Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.54.

Return on Total Capital for MU is now -8.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.73. Additionally, MU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] managed to generate an average of -$135,651 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.14 and a Current Ratio set at 3.53.

MU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Micron Technology Inc. go to -2.62%.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.