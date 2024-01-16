Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE] Stock trading around $0.12 per share: What’s Next?

Nuvve Holding Corp [NASDAQ: NVVE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 25.13% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.51%. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 9:19 AM that Nuvve Releases Letter to Stockholders.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform, today released a letter to stockholders providing details on its recent performance highlights, product and services offerings, growth strategy and financial outlook.

Nuvve’s management team will be hosting a stockholder Q&A webcast on December 14, 2023 at 11 AM ET. Nuvve stockholders are encouraged to email their questions to nuvveIR@nuvve.com by 5:00 PM ET today.

Over the last 12 months, NVVE stock dropped by -85.32%. The one-year Nuvve Holding Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 95.2. The average equity rating for NVVE stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.06 million, with 49.90 million shares outstanding and 40.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, NVVE stock reached a trading volume of 64192150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVVE shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Nuvve Holding Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuvve Holding Corp is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

NVVE Stock Performance Analysis:

Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.51. With this latest performance, NVVE shares dropped by -21.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.85 for Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1524, while it was recorded at 0.1077 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4186 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nuvve Holding Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -687.01 and a Gross Margin at +21.90. Nuvve Holding Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -446.99.

Return on Total Capital for NVVE is now -62.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.82. Additionally, NVVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE] managed to generate an average of -$428,905 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Nuvve Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.48.

Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NVVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NVVE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NVVE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.