Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] Is Currently -4.34 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NYSE: NCLH] loss -4.34% or -0.76 points to close at $16.75 with a heavy trading volume of 11366124 shares. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Oceania Cruises Commences the New Year with Exclusive Savings on Small Ship Luxury Experiences.

Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, is ringing in the new year by offering savings of up to 50% off per stateroom on a vast array of destination-immersive voyages. This unrivaled offer is available on 112 sailings in 2024 and 2025 for bookings made now through February 29, 2024. The New Year Sale features itineraries in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and New Zealand, Alaska, Canada and New England, and South America, ranging from seven to 32 days in length.

It opened the trading session at $17.42, the shares rose to $17.45 and dropped to $16.6448, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NCLH points out that the company has recorded -17.97% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -37.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.80M shares, NCLH reached to a volume of 11366124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $18.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for NCLH stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.90. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -9.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.80 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.80, while it was recorded at 17.40 for the last single week of trading, and 16.60 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.49 and a Gross Margin at -1.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.86.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now -9.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -181.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20,774.28. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19,271.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] managed to generate an average of -$58,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.27 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]

The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NCLH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NCLH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.