Market cap of TeraWulf Inc [WULF] reaches 409.55M – now what?

TeraWulf Inc [NASDAQ: WULF] closed the trading session at $1.70 on 01/12/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.64, while the highest price level was $1.86. The company report on January 12, 2024 at 4:05 PM that TeraWulf Announces Appointment of New Independent Directors to the Board.

Christopher Jarvis and Amanda Fabiano to join the TeraWulf Board.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.17 percent and weekly performance of -11.92 percent. The stock has been moved at -51.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 66.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.07M shares, WULF reached to a volume of 26064729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TeraWulf Inc [WULF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WULF shares is $3.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WULF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for TeraWulf Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TeraWulf Inc is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for WULF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

WULF stock trade performance evaluation

TeraWulf Inc [WULF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.92. With this latest performance, WULF shares gained by 17.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WULF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.48 for TeraWulf Inc [WULF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5878, while it was recorded at 1.9660 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7528 for the last 200 days.

TeraWulf Inc [WULF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TeraWulf Inc [WULF] shares currently have an operating margin of -279.74 and a Gross Margin at -18.07. TeraWulf Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -571.64.

Return on Total Capital for WULF is now -18.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TeraWulf Inc [WULF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.81. Additionally, WULF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TeraWulf Inc [WULF] managed to generate an average of -$10,741,750 per employee.TeraWulf Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.12 and a Current Ratio set at 0.12.

TeraWulf Inc [WULF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WULF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WULF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WULF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.