Market cap of Oracle Corp. [ORCL] reaches 293.03B – now what?

Oracle Corp. [NYSE: ORCL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.75% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.77%. The company report on January 14, 2024 at 8:00 AM that IDC MarketScape Names Oracle a Leader in Retail Merchandise Operations Management and Order Orchestration and Fulfillment Applications.

Reports highlight value of Oracle’s AI-infused cloud application in meeting the complex needs of modern retailers.

National Retail Federation Big Show (NRF) — Oracle has been named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide Operations Management Solutions1 and Worldwide Order Orchestration and Fulfillment Applications reports2.

Over the last 12 months, ORCL stock rose by 20.32%. The one-year Oracle Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.67. The average equity rating for ORCL stock is currently 2.18, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $293.03 billion, with 2.71 billion shares outstanding and 1.60 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.07M shares, ORCL stock reached a trading volume of 9687951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Oracle Corp. [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $124.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Oracle Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corp. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 75.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 29.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

ORCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Oracle Corp. [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.77. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 5.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.97 for Oracle Corp. [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.53, while it was recorded at 104.72 for the last single week of trading, and 108.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oracle Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corp. [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.58 and a Gross Margin at +65.68. Oracle Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.02.

Return on Total Capital for ORCL is now 16.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oracle Corp. [ORCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8,885.93. Additionally, ORCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8,426.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 93.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oracle Corp. [ORCL] managed to generate an average of $51,848 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Oracle Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

ORCL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corp. go to 10.68%.

Oracle Corp. [ORCL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ORCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.