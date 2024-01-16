Market cap of Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] reaches 4.87M – now what?

Ault Alliance Inc [AMEX: AULT] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.07 during the day while it closed the day at $0.07. The company report on January 12, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Ault Alliance Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“Ault Alliance,” or the “Company”), announced today the voting results from the annual meeting of stockholders (the “Meeting”) held today, January 12, 2024. At the Meeting, the stockholders voted on three proposals, each of which is described in more detail in the Company’s definitive proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

At the Meeting, stockholders voted upon and elected the seven director nominees named in the Proxy Statement and ratified the appointment of Marcum LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm. In addition, stockholders voted on and approved Proposal 6, approval of an amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of the common stock (the “Common Stock”) by a ratio of not less than one-for-five and not more than one-for-twenty-five at any time prior to December 28, 2024, with the exact ratio to be set at a whole number within this range as determined by the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) in its sole discretion. Three proposals were previously withdrawn by the Company. There were no other transactions of other business brought before the Meeting or any further adjournments or postponements thereof.

Ault Alliance Inc stock has also loss -16.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AULT stock has declined by -62.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -97.97% and lost -26.20% year-on date.

The market cap for AULT stock reached $4.87 million, with 70.56 million shares outstanding and 69.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.00M shares, AULT reached a trading volume of 13206493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AULT shares is $419.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AULT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Alliance Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for AULT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

AULT stock trade performance evaluation

Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.36. With this latest performance, AULT shares dropped by -16.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AULT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.87 for Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0962, while it was recorded at 0.0730 for the last single week of trading, and 7.2421 for the last 200 days.

Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.38 and a Gross Margin at +41.67. Ault Alliance Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -135.35.

Return on Total Capital for AULT is now -9.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.31. Additionally, AULT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] managed to generate an average of -$295,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Ault Alliance Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AULT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AULT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AULT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.