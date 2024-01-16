Market Analysts see United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

United Airlines Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: UAL] traded at a low on 01/12/24, posting a -10.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $39.78. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM that United to Hold Webcast of Fourth-Quarter 2023 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results.

United will hold a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, January 23 at 9:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. ET.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.united.com. The company will issue its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results and outlook after market close on Monday, January 22.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 26127448 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of United Airlines Holdings Inc stands at 3.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.94%.

The market cap for UAL stock reached $13.05 billion, with 326.93 million shares outstanding and 326.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.31M shares, UAL reached a trading volume of 26127448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $60.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 53.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAL in the course of the last twelve months was 9.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

How has UAL stock performed recently?

United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.74. With this latest performance, UAL shares dropped by -3.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.45 for United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.34, while it was recorded at 43.00 for the last single week of trading, and 45.49 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.51 and a Gross Margin at +8.92. United Airlines Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.64.

Return on Total Capital for UAL is now 5.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 540.89. Additionally, UAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 488.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] managed to generate an average of $7,942 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.United Airlines Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

Earnings analysis for United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Airlines Holdings Inc go to 60.32%.

Insider trade positions for United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]

The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.