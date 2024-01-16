Market Analysts see Intel Corp. [INTC] gaining to $45. Time to buy?

Intel Corp. [NASDAQ: INTC] traded at a low on 01/12/24, posting a -1.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $47.12. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 6:00 PM that Intel Drives ‘AI Everywhere’ into Automotive Market at CES.

Intel announces agreement to acquire Silicon Mobility SAS for advanced EV energy management and new AI-enhanced family of software-defined vehicle SoCs.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 27441744 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Intel Corp. stands at 2.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.79%.

The market cap for INTC stock reached $198.66 billion, with 4.22 billion shares outstanding and 4.21 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 39.67M shares, INTC reached a trading volume of 27441744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intel Corp. [INTC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $41.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Intel Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corp. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.94.

How has INTC stock performed recently?

Intel Corp. [INTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.49. With this latest performance, INTC shares gained by 6.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.28 for Intel Corp. [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.10, while it was recorded at 47.75 for the last single week of trading, and 36.12 for the last 200 days.

Intel Corp. [INTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intel Corp. [INTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.70 and a Gross Margin at +42.31. Intel Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.71.

Return on Total Capital for INTC is now 1.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intel Corp. [INTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.86. Additionally, INTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intel Corp. [INTC] managed to generate an average of $60,758 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Intel Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.13 and a Current Ratio set at 1.53.

Earnings analysis for Intel Corp. [INTC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intel Corp. go to 10.62%.

Insider trade positions for Intel Corp. [INTC]

There are presently around $150.78 billion, or None% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in INTC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in INTC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.