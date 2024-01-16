Jefferies slashes price target on Keycorp [KEY] – find out why.

Keycorp [NYSE: KEY] closed the trading session at $14.20 on 01/12/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.92, while the highest price level was $14.48. The company report on January 12, 2024 at 9:15 AM that KeyBank Names Rachael Sampson Head of Community Banking for the Consumer Bank.

Veteran banker will lead a team that will build on Key’s progress in reaching consumer clients in low-to-moderate income and diverse segments, and strengthen the bank’s connection to the communities it serves.

KeyBank has named Rachael Sampson Head of Community Banking for its Consumer Bank. In this newly created role, Sampson will lead teams responsible for the strategy, implementation and execution of a variety of consumer products and services designed to acquire and deepen relationships with clients in low-to-moderate income and diverse segments, as well as the national consumer sales strategy for these segments. Her team will also oversee the day-to-day management of Key’s workplace banking and financial wellness programs, and the direction of Key’s women and diverse consumer client-focused initiatives.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.39 percent and weekly performance of -3.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 39.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 34.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.25M shares, KEY reached to a volume of 19181004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Keycorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $16.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Keycorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keycorp is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 3.99.

KEY stock trade performance evaluation

Keycorp [KEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.01. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 9.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.66 for Keycorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.04, while it was recorded at 14.47 for the last single week of trading, and 11.30 for the last 200 days.

Keycorp [KEY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keycorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.04. Keycorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for KEY is now 6.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Keycorp [KEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 218.31. Additionally, KEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 180.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.17.

Keycorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Keycorp [KEY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keycorp go to -5.80%.

Keycorp [KEY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KEY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KEY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.