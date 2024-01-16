Inpixon [INPX] Revenue clocked in at $12.46 million, down -14.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Inpixon [NASDAQ: INPX] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.05 at the close of the session, up 7.81%. The company report on January 12, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Inpixon Provides Update on Pending Strategic Transactions.

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) announced today that it is working with XTI Aircraft Company to expeditiously satisfy applicable closing conditions to the previously announced business combination transaction. The parties intend to announce the anticipated closing date of the transaction as soon as possible following the satisfaction of such conditions and receipt of Nasdaq approval for the listing of the post combination company’s common stock. The combined company is expected to operate under the name XTI Aerospace, Inc. (“XTI Aerospace”) and to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “XTIA” if approved for listing. When completed, the merger will result in a combined publicly traded company that will focus on advancing the TriFan 600 to market, as well as continuing to offer Inpixon’s real-time location systems (RTLS) technology to manufacturing and warehousing facilities for streamlined operations, greater efficiency, and improved safety. The enterprise value of XTI was ascertained by an independent financial advisory firm to be within the range of $252 million and $343 million.1 Additional information is available on the merger information portal at https://xti-inpx-merger.com/.

In addition, in connection with the previously announced spin-off (“Spin-off”) of its subsidiary, Grafiti Holding Inc. (“Grafiti Holding”), Inpixon contributed all of the outstanding shares of its wholly owned subsidiary which operates its data analytics and statistical visualization solutions business in the United Kingdom to Grafiti Holding. On December 27, 2023, all of the shares of Grafiti Holding were transferred to a trust to be held for the benefit of holders of Inpixon’s common stock, preferred stock and certain outstanding warrants as of December 27, 2023 (“participating securityholders”) pending the effectiveness of a registration statement which has been confidentially submitted by Grafiti Holding with the Securities and Exchange Commission. During the period that the trust retains possession of the Grafiti Holding shares, and prior to their distribution, the beneficial interests in such shares will not be certificated or tradable. The Grafiti Holding shares will be distributed to Inpixon participating securityholders prior to the closing of the business combination with Damon Motors, Inc. and the combined company will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market subject to the approval of an initial listing application.

Inpixon stock is now -14.06% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INPX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.07 and lowest of $0.0464 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.15, which means current price is +8.78% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.52M shares, INPX reached a trading volume of 132344657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inpixon [INPX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INPX shares is $0.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INPX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inpixon is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for INPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has INPX stock performed recently?

Inpixon [INPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.40. With this latest performance, INPX shares dropped by -35.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.16 for Inpixon [INPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0652, while it was recorded at 0.0487 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1797 for the last 200 days.

Inpixon [INPX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inpixon [INPX] shares currently have an operating margin of -226.98 and a Gross Margin at +43.87. Inpixon’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -326.47.

Return on Total Capital for INPX is now -48.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inpixon [INPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.27. Additionally, INPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inpixon [INPX] managed to generate an average of -$312,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Inpixon’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.98 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Earnings analysis for Inpixon [INPX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inpixon go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Inpixon [INPX]

