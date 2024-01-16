Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE] moved down -2.93: Why It’s Important

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [NYSE: HPE] loss -2.93% on the last trading session, reaching $15.89 price per share at the time. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 5:45 PM that HPE to Acquire Juniper Networks to Accelerate AI-Driven Innovation.

Highly complementary combination enhances secure, unified, cloud and AI-native networking to drive innovation from edge to cloud to exascale.

Accelerates long-term revenue growth and expands gross and operating margin; Expected to be accretive to non-GAAP EPS and free cash flow in year 1, post close.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co represents 1.30 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.66 billion with the latest information. HPE stock price has been found in the range of $15.84 to $16.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.51M shares, HPE reached a trading volume of 13094525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $17.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.65.

Trading performance analysis for HPE stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.45. With this latest performance, HPE shares dropped by -2.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.29 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.38, while it was recorded at 16.51 for the last single week of trading, and 16.28 for the last 200 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co go to 2.47%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE]

The top three institutional holders of HPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HPE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HPE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.