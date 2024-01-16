Genius Group Ltd [GNS] moved down -49.32: Why It’s Important

Genius Group Ltd [AMEX: GNS] closed the trading session at $0.26 on 01/12/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.24, while the highest price level was $0.28. The company report on January 12, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Genius Group Announces Pricing of $8.25 Million Public Offering.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -60.78 percent and weekly performance of -55.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -63.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -56.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -77.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, GNS reached to a volume of 31033178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genius Group Ltd [GNS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Group Ltd is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

GNS stock trade performance evaluation

Genius Group Ltd [GNS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -55.17. With this latest performance, GNS shares dropped by -56.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.19 for Genius Group Ltd [GNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6256, while it was recorded at 0.4901 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8780 for the last 200 days.

Genius Group Ltd [GNS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Group Ltd [GNS] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.84 and a Gross Margin at +40.99. Genius Group Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -302.55.

Return on Total Capital for GNS is now -53.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -362.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -753.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -97.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Group Ltd [GNS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 245.69. Additionally, GNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Group Ltd [GNS] managed to generate an average of -$96,065 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Genius Group Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.47 and a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

Genius Group Ltd [GNS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GNS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GNS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GNS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.