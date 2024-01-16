For Apple Inc [AAPL], Analyst sees a rise to $200. What next?

Apple Inc [NASDAQ: AAPL] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $186.74 during the day while it closed the day at $185.92. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Wanda Austin to join Apple’s board of directors.

Al Gore and James Bell to retire after years of dedicated service.

Apple® today announced Dr. Wanda Austin, former president and CEO of The Aerospace Corporation, has been nominated for election to Apple’s board of directors. Dr. Austin brings decades of science and technology experience to her role, and she has a significant track record of advancing innovation and shaping corporate strategy.

Apple Inc stock has also gained 2.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AAPL stock has inclined by 2.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.50% and lost -3.43% year-on date.

The market cap for AAPL stock reached $2891.58 billion, with 15.55 billion shares outstanding and 15.54 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 54.20M shares, AAPL reached a trading volume of 40222882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apple Inc [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $197.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Apple Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 29.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

AAPL stock trade performance evaluation

Apple Inc [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.62. With this latest performance, AAPL shares dropped by -4.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.88 for Apple Inc [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 189.02, while it was recorded at 185.68 for the last single week of trading, and 180.69 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc [AAPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.82 and a Gross Margin at +44.13. Apple Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.31.

Return on Total Capital for AAPL is now 61.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 58.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 171.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Inc [AAPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 199.42. Additionally, AAPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Inc [AAPL] managed to generate an average of $602,453 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Apple Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apple Inc [AAPL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc go to 6.14%.

Apple Inc [AAPL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AAPL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.