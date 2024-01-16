For Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM], Analyst sees a rise to $44. What next?

Affirm Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: AFRM] closed the trading session at $41.79 on 01/12/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.65, while the highest price level was $44.1456. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Evolve Selects Affirm as Its Pay-Over-Time Partner.

Travelers now have access to Affirm’s pay-over-time options, never paying late or hidden fees.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced an exclusive partnership with Evolve, a leading vacation rental hospitality company with more than 30,000 properties in 750 markets. Now, eligible travelers can book vacation rentals and pay over time with confidence in simple monthly payments.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.96 percent and weekly performance of -2.84 percent. The stock has been moved at 154.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 124.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.06M shares, AFRM reached to a volume of 10908430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $30.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc is set at 2.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.93.

AFRM stock trade performance evaluation

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.84. With this latest performance, AFRM shares gained by 5.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 154.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 269.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.21 for Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.18, while it was recorded at 43.51 for the last single week of trading, and 21.10 for the last 200 days.

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.81 and a Gross Margin at +83.79. Affirm Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.05.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now -11.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 212.97. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 204.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] managed to generate an average of -$453,867 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Affirm Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.87 and a Current Ratio set at 4.87.

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AFRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AFRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.