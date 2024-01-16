Fisker Inc [FSR] fell -41.14% so far this year. What now?

Fisker Inc [NYSE: FSR] traded at a low on 01/12/24, posting a -0.96 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.03. The company report on January 12, 2024 at 7:29 PM that Fisker Showcases Award-Winning Fisker Ocean SUV at Consumer Electronics Show in Partnership With Panasonic.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, concluded a successful week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas with audio partner Panasonic.

The Fisker Pulse powered by ELS STUDIO 3D® PREMIUM AUDIO system provides a bespoke, premium audio experience in the Fisker Ocean One launch edition and Fisker Extreme SUV. With 575 watts of power and 15 speakers, Fisker Pulse offers customers studio-quality sound in their vehicles. Nine speakers are hidden beneath the Ocean’s interior materials, creating a clean appearance, while four speakers are mounted in the headliner to achieve a surround sound effect. Four subwoofers provide robust bass without distortion. Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America has developed the system with guidance from Grammy-award-winning producer Elliot Scheiner.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18815258 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fisker Inc stands at 12.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.78%.

The market cap for FSR stock reached $361.08 million, with 350.56 million shares outstanding and 199.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.09M shares, FSR reached a trading volume of 18815258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fisker Inc [FSR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 3.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Fisker Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79.

How has FSR stock performed recently?

Fisker Inc [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.56. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -28.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.09 for Fisker Inc [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1592, while it was recorded at 1.1160 for the last single week of trading, and 4.9661 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc [FSR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fisker Inc [FSR] shares currently have an operating margin of -155042.40 and a Gross Margin at -3411.99. Fisker Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160086.55.

Return on Total Capital for FSR is now -39.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fisker Inc [FSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.80. Additionally, FSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fisker Inc [FSR] managed to generate an average of -$720,389 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Fisker Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 1.68.

Insider trade positions for Fisker Inc [FSR]

The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FSR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FSR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.