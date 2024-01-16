Devon Energy Corp. [DVN] Is Currently -1.88 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Devon Energy Corp. [NYSE: DVN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.88% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.90%. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Devon Energy Reports Third-Quarter 2023 Results, Declares Quarterly Dividend and Provides Preliminary 2024 Outlook.

The company’s third-quarter conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central (11:00 a.m. Eastern) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, and will serve primarily as a forum for analyst and investor questions and answers.

Over the last 12 months, DVN stock dropped by -28.96%. The one-year Devon Energy Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.34. The average equity rating for DVN stock is currently 1.84, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.40 billion, with 653.00 million shares outstanding and 636.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.93M shares, DVN stock reached a trading volume of 12682725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Devon Energy Corp. [DVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVN shares is $54.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Devon Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Devon Energy Corp. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.89.

DVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Devon Energy Corp. [DVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.90. With this latest performance, DVN shares dropped by -0.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.67 for Devon Energy Corp. [DVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.14, while it was recorded at 44.12 for the last single week of trading, and 48.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Devon Energy Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Devon Energy Corp. [DVN] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.26 and a Gross Margin at +45.26. Devon Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.05.

Return on Total Capital for DVN is now 50.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 58.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 26.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Devon Energy Corp. [DVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.16. Additionally, DVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Devon Energy Corp. [DVN] managed to generate an average of $3,310,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Devon Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

DVN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Devon Energy Corp. go to -2.94%.

Devon Energy Corp. [DVN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DVN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DVN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.