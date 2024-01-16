Chevron Corp. [CVX] stock Upgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $184

Chevron Corp. [NYSE: CVX] price surged by 1.37 percent to reach at $1.99. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 11:00 AM that Chevron and City of Santa Paula Complete Donation of Historic Union Oil Company of California Headquarters and $2 Million Grant.

Chevron, through its affiliate Union Oil Company of California, has transferred ownership and control of the former headquarters of Union Oil Company of California to the City of Santa Paula. The donation became official Dec. 27, 2023.

Included in the donation are the historic headquarters building, a “Rig Building,” an adjacent parking lot, select oil industry memorabilia, and a substantial $2 million grant. The grant is intended to assist the City in addressing maintenance for the 133-year-old iconic building.

A sum of 9296644 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.84M shares. Chevron Corp. shares reached a high of $148.50 and dropped to a low of $146.17 until finishing in the latest session at $147.27.

The one-year CVX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.08. The average equity rating for CVX stock is currently 1.42, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Chevron Corp. [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $177.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Chevron Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corp. is set at 2.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.97.

CVX Stock Performance Analysis:

Chevron Corp. [CVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, CVX shares gained by 3.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.50 for Chevron Corp. [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.38, while it was recorded at 146.45 for the last single week of trading, and 157.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chevron Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corp. [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.55 and a Gross Margin at +21.20. Chevron Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.00.

Return on Total Capital for CVX is now 22.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chevron Corp. [CVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.18. Additionally, CVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chevron Corp. [CVX] managed to generate an average of $808,854 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Chevron Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

CVX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corp. go to -5.00%.

Chevron Corp. [CVX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CVX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CVX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.