Carnival Corp. [CCL] Stock trading around $16.96 per share: What’s Next?

Carnival Corp. [NYSE: CCL] price plunged by -3.25 percent to reach at -$0.57. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 9:00 AM that More Than 50 Ports Across 11 Countries Highlight Holland America Line’s 2025-2026 Asia Cruise Season.

Ten unique itineraries and two Pacific Ocean crossings showcase diverse cultural experiences and fresh, regional cuisine.

Holland America Line’s Westerdam is heading to Asia, where it will explore 11 countries from September 2025 through April 2026. The itineraries have a strong focus on Japan with 24 different ports around the country, as well as visits to Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A sum of 24421178 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 30.25M shares. Carnival Corp. shares reached a high of $17.53 and dropped to a low of $16.74 until finishing in the latest session at $16.96.

The one-year CCL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.12. The average equity rating for CCL stock is currently 1.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Carnival Corp. [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $20.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Carnival Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corp. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

CCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Carnival Corp. [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.14. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -4.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.94 for Carnival Corp. [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.04, while it was recorded at 17.40 for the last single week of trading, and 14.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carnival Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corp. [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.06 and a Gross Margin at +22.72. Carnival Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.34.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now 4.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corp. [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 463.46. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 430.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.48.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 45.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Carnival Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 0.46.

Carnival Corp. [CCL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.