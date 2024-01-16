Canoo Inc [GOEV] stock Initiated by Wedbush analyst, price target now $4

Canoo Inc [NASDAQ: GOEV] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.2143 during the day while it closed the day at $0.20. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Canoo Created Over 100 Jobs in State of Oklahoma to Scale Electric Vehicle Manufacturing.

Growing workforce will support customer deliveries of 18,000 committed orders representing $750 million in revenue.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Canoo Inc stock has also loss -14.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GOEV stock has declined by -39.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -71.25% and lost -21.00% year-on date.

The market cap for GOEV stock reached $177.20 million, with 872.04 million shares outstanding and 728.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 35.97M shares, GOEV reached a trading volume of 52798822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canoo Inc [GOEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOEV shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Canoo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 340.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

GOEV stock trade performance evaluation

Canoo Inc [GOEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.69. With this latest performance, GOEV shares dropped by -16.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.98 for Canoo Inc [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2626, while it was recorded at 0.2195 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4770 for the last 200 days.

Canoo Inc [GOEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GOEV is now -151.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -154.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -168.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canoo Inc [GOEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.04. Additionally, GOEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canoo Inc [GOEV] managed to generate an average of -$600,608 per employee.Canoo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.14 and a Current Ratio set at 0.17.

Canoo Inc [GOEV]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GOEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GOEV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GOEV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.