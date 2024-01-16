Canaan Inc ADR [CAN] Revenue clocked in at $217.48 million, down -16.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Canaan Inc ADR [NASDAQ: CAN] closed the trading session at $1.94 on 01/12/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.91, while the highest price level was $2.12. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Canaan Secures Follow-On Purchase Orders from Cipher and Stronghold.

Cipher’s JV entities have purchased 16,700 A1466 model Avalon Miners; the 11,000 previously bought A1346 model Avalon Miners have been delivered and installed at Cipher’s Odessa Facility.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Stronghold has purchased 1,100 A1346 model Avalon Miners; the 2,000 previously bought A1346 model Avalon Miners have been delivered and installed at Stronghold’s Patha Creek Plant.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.02 percent and weekly performance of -8.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 59.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.21M shares, CAN reached to a volume of 20233289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canaan Inc ADR [CAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAN shares is $4.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Canaan Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canaan Inc ADR is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

CAN stock trade performance evaluation

Canaan Inc ADR [CAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.06. With this latest performance, CAN shares gained by 59.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.59 for Canaan Inc ADR [CAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9160, while it was recorded at 2.1240 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2173 for the last 200 days.

Canaan Inc ADR [CAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canaan Inc ADR [CAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.57 and a Gross Margin at +34.93. Canaan Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.11.

Return on Total Capital for CAN is now 9.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canaan Inc ADR [CAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.62. Additionally, CAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canaan Inc ADR [CAN] managed to generate an average of $133,507 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Canaan Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.45 and a Current Ratio set at 3.84.

Canaan Inc ADR [CAN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.