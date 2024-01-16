Cameco Corp. [CCJ] moved up 6.99: Why It’s Important

Cameco Corp. [NYSE: CCJ] closed the trading session at $49.92 on 01/12/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $48.68, while the highest price level was $51.22. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 5:02 PM that Cameco Board Appoints New Chair.

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) announced today the appointment of Catherine Gignac as chair of Cameco’s board of directors effective December 1, 2023.

Gignac will succeed Ian Bruce, who passed away on October 15, 2023. Bruce had served as Cameco’s board chair since May 2018.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.82 percent and weekly performance of 18.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 58.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 37.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.91M shares, CCJ reached to a volume of 17495984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cameco Corp. [CCJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $53.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Cameco Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corp. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 77.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.31.

CCJ stock trade performance evaluation

Cameco Corp. [CCJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.15. With this latest performance, CCJ shares gained by 8.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.41 for Cameco Corp. [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.08, while it was recorded at 45.83 for the last single week of trading, and 35.42 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corp. [CCJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cameco Corp. [CCJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.62 and a Gross Margin at +9.16. Cameco Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.78.

Return on Total Capital for CCJ is now -0.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cameco Corp. [CCJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.24. Additionally, CCJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Cameco Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.31 and a Current Ratio set at 3.85.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cameco Corp. [CCJ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cameco Corp. go to 48.58%.

Cameco Corp. [CCJ]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CCJ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CCJ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.