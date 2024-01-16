Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE] Revenue clocked in at $21.73 million, up 8.70% YTD: What’s Next?

Bluebird bio Inc [NASDAQ: BLUE] price surged by 8.70 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 8:00 AM that bluebird bio Provides Update on Commercial Launch Progress, Program Milestones, and 2024 Financial Outlook.

Significant momentum behind LYFGENIA launch with 35 Qualified Treatment Centers accepting patient referrals and payer agreements in place covering approximately 200 million U.S. lives.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Anticipate 85 to 105 patient starts (cell collections) across commercial portfolio in 2024 with first patient start for LYFGENIA expected in Q1 2024.

A sum of 11596484 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.74M shares. Bluebird bio Inc shares reached a high of $1.51 and dropped to a low of $1.37 until finishing in the latest session at $1.50.

The one-year BLUE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.43. The average equity rating for BLUE stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLUE shares is $5.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Bluebird bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bluebird bio Inc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

BLUE Stock Performance Analysis:

Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.63. With this latest performance, BLUE shares dropped by -46.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.68 for Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.8223, while it was recorded at 1.4200 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3124 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bluebird bio Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE] shares currently have an operating margin of -10679.79 and a Gross Margin at -319.18. Bluebird bio Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7411.12.

Return on Total Capital for BLUE is now -81.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.32. Additionally, BLUE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE] managed to generate an average of -$825,319 per employee.Bluebird bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.55.

BLUE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bluebird bio Inc go to 45.80%.

Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BLUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BLUE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BLUE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.