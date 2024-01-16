Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD] Is Currently 2.86 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Barrick Gold Corp. [NYSE: GOLD] gained 2.86% on the last trading session, reaching $17.64 price per share at the time. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Notice of Release of Barrick’s Fourth Quarter 2023 Results.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q4 2023 on January 16, 2024.

Barrick Gold Corp. represents 1.76 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $30.98 billion with the latest information. GOLD stock price has been found in the range of $17.50 to $17.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.04M shares, GOLD reached a trading volume of 16374829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $21.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corp. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOLD in the course of the last twelve months was 48.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.28.

Trading performance analysis for GOLD stock

Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.86. With this latest performance, GOLD shares gained by 7.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.11 for Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.94, while it was recorded at 17.44 for the last single week of trading, and 17.05 for the last 200 days.

Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.55 and a Gross Margin at +28.23. Barrick Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.91.

Return on Total Capital for GOLD is now 8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.00. Additionally, GOLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD] managed to generate an average of $24,452 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Barrick Gold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.28 and a Current Ratio set at 3.07.

Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corp. go to 6.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD]

The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GOLD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GOLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.